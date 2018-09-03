Ban Mai Nong Sai in Sa Kaeo
Nigerian arrested in Sa Kaeo

By TN / September 3, 2018

A Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly sneaking across the border to live in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district.

Sa Kaeo police chief Pol Col Benjapol Rodsawat told a press conference Monday morning that Dominic Ifechokwu Anigo, 28, was arrested in Aranyaprathet Sunday evening.

