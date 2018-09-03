Van owner, driver face punishment for ‘racetrack’ ride





SURAT THANI: The driver of a speeding van, together with the vehicle’s owner, will be summonsed and punished by provincial land transport officials after an online complaint by a passenger.

Manop Sutthipong, the Surat Thani land transport office chief, said on Sunday van owner Chanranong Boonjui and driver Watchayan Yongbangtrai will be ordered to the office.

