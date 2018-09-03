Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani
South

Van owner, driver face punishment for ‘racetrack’ ride

By TN / September 3, 2018

SURAT THANI: The driver of a speeding van, together with the vehicle’s owner, will be summonsed and punished by provincial land transport officials after an online complaint by a passenger.

Manop Sutthipong, the Surat Thani land transport office chief, said on Sunday van owner Chanranong Boonjui and driver Watchayan Yongbangtrai will be ordered to the office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN AND SARITDET MARUKATAT
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close