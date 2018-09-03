Pattaya transvestites charged with picking British tourist’s pocket





Pattaya police on Monday arrested two transvestites for allegedly stealing cash and a credit card from a British tourist and using the card to buy Bt120,000 worth of gold ornaments.

Tipakorn Surintham and Banchong Jantawong, both 33, were arrested on a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

