Street in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya

Pattaya transvestites charged with picking British tourist’s pocket

By TN / September 3, 2018

Pattaya police on Monday arrested two transvestites for allegedly stealing cash and a credit card from a British tourist and using the card to buy Bt120,000 worth of gold ornaments.

Tipakorn Surintham and Banchong Jantawong, both 33, were arrested on a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

