Pattaya transvestites charged with picking British tourist’s pocket

Pattaya police on Monday arrested two transvestites for allegedly stealing cash and a credit card from a British tourist and using the card to buy Bt120,000 worth of gold ornaments.
Tipakorn Surintham and Banchong Jantawong, both 33, were arrested on a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
