Thai kids to get English boost
The Education Ministry has decided to introduce more English language classes in state schools across the country, it announced after a meeting on Monday.
The special English classes will help Thai students achieve at least B2 Level under The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), Amnat Wichayanuwat, secretary-general of Office of the Basic Education Commission told the media afterwards.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS