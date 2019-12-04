Thai kids to get English boost





The Education Ministry has decided to introduce more English language classes in state schools across the country, it announced after a meeting on Monday.

The special English classes will help Thai students achieve at least B2 Level under The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), Amnat Wichayanuwat, secretary-general of Office of the Basic Education Commission told the media afterwards.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

