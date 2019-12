SAMUT PRAKAN: A 36-year-old beverage manufacturer and car racer and his actress passenger were injured when his Ferrari hit a concrete barrier on a road in Muang district early on Wednesday morning.

Police were informed of the crash on Srinakarin Road near Dynasty Tile Top store in tambon Samrong Nua about 3.30am. The vehicle hit a barrier at a monorail construction site.

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

