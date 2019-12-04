Two ex-UDD core members get 4 years for 2009 ASEAN Summit invasion

Two ex-UDD core members get 4 years for 2009 ASEAN Summit invasion1 min read
Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld the 4 year prison terms, without suspension, handed down by lower courts against two former core members of the red-shirt movement, otherwise known as the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), for their active involvement in the disruption of the ASEAN Summit in April 2009.
The Supreme Court’s verdict was read at Pattaya provincial court today (Tuesday) in the presence of defendants Mr. Worachai Hema and Mr. Samroeng Prajumrua.
By Thai PBS World