Businesses Defying COVID Disease Control Guidelines Will Be Closed

Businesses Defying COVID Disease Control Guidelines Will Be Closed1 min read
BANGKOK, May 5 (TNA) – Some businesses, which reopened after the Covid-19 restrictions being relaxed could be ordered to close again if they do not comply with the disease control guidelines, said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.
The government on Sunday allowed the reopening of six types of businesses including markets and small restaurants in the first phase of relaxation of disease-control restrictions.
