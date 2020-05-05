Tue. May 5th, 2020

Businesses Defying COVID Disease Control Guidelines Will Be Closed

Fresh tender Thai coconut

Fresh tender coconut at a Thai restaurant. Photo: Yuvipanda.


BANGKOK, May 5 (TNA) – Some businesses, which reopened after the Covid-19 restrictions being relaxed could be ordered to close again if they do not comply with the disease control guidelines, said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

The government on Sunday allowed the reopening of six types of businesses including markets and small restaurants in the first phase of relaxation of disease-control restrictions.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

