NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 20-wheel trailer truck ran up onto the footpath at a curve and brought down five electricity poles and a tree, causing chaos in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday morning.

The trailer truck came to a halt blocking the left side of Thao Sura road in Muang district at the bend in front of Wat Sala Loie. The area was blacked out and traffic brought to a complete halt.

