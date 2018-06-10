Sunday, June 10, 2018
Kim Arrives In Singapore As Historic Summit With Trump Nears

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in the country for an upcoming June 12 summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore,” Vivian Balakrishnan said on Twitter, with a picture of him shaking hands with Kim wearing glasses and a dark Maoist suit.

Kim is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong later on June 10, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Trump has left the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, Canada, on his way to Singapore.

He is set to meet with Lee on June 11 after his arrival late on June 10 at Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base.

