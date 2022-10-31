Chinese man in custody on human trafficking charges









Thai police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) have arrested a Chinese man who is alleged to be a leading member of a multi-national organised crime gang, which lures job seekers in Thailand to work as call centre scammers in Myanmar.

The Chinese man was identified as Hwang Tian-yong, aka “Ar Yong”, 31. He was initially charged with human trafficking by conspiring with more than three people to commit the offences.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

