October 31, 2022

Chinese man in custody on human trafficking charges

2 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Thai police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) have arrested a Chinese man who is alleged to be a leading member of a multi-national organised crime gang, which lures job seekers in Thailand to work as call centre scammers in Myanmar.

The Chinese man was identified as Hwang Tian-yong, aka “Ar Yong”, 31. He was initially charged with human trafficking by conspiring with more than three people to commit the offences.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



