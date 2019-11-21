Thu. Nov 21st, 2019

Two strong earthquakes hit Laos and Thailand Thursday morning

Road number 1256 in Pua District

Road number 1256 in Pua District snaking on top of the mountain ridge towards Doi Phu Kha National Park in Nan. Photo: Takeaway.


Two earthquakes, about 3 hours apart, shook the Laos PDR this morning, damaging buildings at the Thai-owned Hong Sa power plant.

The Thai embassy in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, said today (Thursday) that the first tremor, measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale (ML), was about five kilometres underground and was reported in Xayaburi province at 4.03am. It was followed by a second quake, measuring 6.4ML, at 6.52am to the east and west of Chalerm Phrakiat district of Thailand’s northern province of Nan, which is about 19km away.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



