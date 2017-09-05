One ticket system for skytrain and subway trains to be delayed

The use of one ticket system or “Mangmoom” joint ticket system for both skytrain and subway train travels is believed to be delayed after the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) wants it to get board approval before signing memorandum of understanding with the two train operators.

According to the director of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and planning (OTP) Chaiwat Thongkham, earlier the MOU was scheduled to be signed with both operators, Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS), the operator of BTS elevated rail service, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), operator of the subway train service on Aug 31.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS