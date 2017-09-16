Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Home > News > 16 Thai airlines suspend their operations after failing safety assessments

16 Thai airlines suspend their operations after failing safety assessments

Thai Lion Air Boeing 737 aircraft
TN News 0

SIXTEEN airlines registered in Thailand have failed safety and related regulatory assessments conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), requiring them to suspend operations until they get new Air Operator’s Certificates (AOCs), as authorities enforce stricter rules in accordance with requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The ICAO is due to send delegates to inspect Thailand’s new aviation safety regulatory system later this month or in early October, after which the agency is expected to consider lifting its “red flag”, which was imposed in 2015 due to safety concerns.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Redshirt Leader Jatuporn Prompan delivers a speech during a UDD protest in Bangkok on 6 April 2010

Redshirt Leader Imprisoned After Bail Revoked

Breaking News

Car bomb rocks Central Festival Samui and fire engulfs Otop warehouse in Surat

Breaking News

Thailand ex-coup leader poll disappointment

Leave a Reply