Krabi Police looking for serial panty thief





Krabi Police are on the lookout for a panty-snatcher caught on CCTV stealing underwear from outside of more than 10 houses this week in Ao Nang.

The CCTV footage shows a man lingering outside a 34 year old woman’s room. The man stole the panties hung outside and sped away.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger

