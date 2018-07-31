Street in Krabi Town
Krabi Police looking for serial panty thief

By TN / July 31, 2018

Krabi Police are on the lookout for a panty-snatcher caught on CCTV stealing underwear from outside of more than 10 houses this week in Ao Nang.

The CCTV footage shows a man lingering outside a 34 year old woman’s room. The man stole the panties hung outside and sped away.

