1 Dead, Thousands Evacuated as Storm Pabuk Batters South





BANGKOK — Tropical storm Pabuk is expected to weaken to a tropical depression before reaching Surat Thani province later tonight as the eye made landfall in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, the national forecasters announced Friday afternoon.

Evacuations were ordered and services suspended today as the storm pounding the nation’s south claimed its first reported victim. The center of Pabuk has reached the Pak Phanang district with gusts of up to 75 kph, according to the Meteorological Department.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

