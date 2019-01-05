Cell Phone Operators Resolving Network Disruptions





BANGKOK, Jan 5 (TNA) – Three major cell phone operators in Thailand are now resolving their network disruptions following the impact of tropical storm ‘Pabuk’.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Friday urgently invited the three operators including Advanced Info Services Public Co., Ltd. (AIS), True and the DTAC for discussions on Friday after their networks could not operate as usual due to power failure in several southern districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

