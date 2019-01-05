Man killed driving through railway barrier





RATCHABURI: A man was killed when he drove through a rail barrier and was hit by a Bangkok-bound passenger train at a crossing in Ban Pong district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the railway crossing near a bridge in tambon Nong Kob, said Pol Col Surachai Boon-in, a duty-officer at Ban Pong police station, who was reported at around 6.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SAICHON SRINUANCHAN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



