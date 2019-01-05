Man killed driving through railway barrier

RATCHABURI: A man was killed when he drove through a rail barrier and was hit by a Bangkok-bound passenger train at a crossing in Ban Pong district on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at the railway crossing near a bridge in tambon Nong Kob, said Pol Col Surachai Boon-in, a duty-officer at Ban Pong police station, who was reported at around 6.30am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SAICHON SRINUANCHAN
BANGKOK POST
