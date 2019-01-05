Level crossing in Sri Racha,Thailand

Level crossing in Sri Racha,Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Man killed driving through railway barrier

By TN / January 5, 2019

RATCHABURI: A man was killed when he drove through a rail barrier and was hit by a Bangkok-bound passenger train at a crossing in Ban Pong district on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the railway crossing near a bridge in tambon Nong Kob, said Pol Col Surachai Boon-in, a duty-officer at Ban Pong police station, who was reported at around 6.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SAICHON SRINUANCHAN
BANGKOK POST

