A small group of Indonesians stand near a building in a village where little remains after the earthquake and Tsunami that devastated the region of Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer's Mate 3rd Class M. Jeremie Yoder.

Asia

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Indonesia – EMSC

By TN / January 5, 2019

The quake in Indonesia comes mere days after the country was ravaged by massive landslides and a deadly tsunami, triggered by a volcanic eruption that killed over 430 people, injuring at least 1,500 more.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake began at 10:55 AM local time (3:55 GMT), with the epicentre located 180 km south of the island of Ternate. There are currently no reports of victims.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

