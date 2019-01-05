Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Indonesia – EMSC





The quake in Indonesia comes mere days after the country was ravaged by massive landslides and a deadly tsunami, triggered by a volcanic eruption that killed over 430 people, injuring at least 1,500 more.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake began at 10:55 AM local time (3:55 GMT), with the epicentre located 180 km south of the island of Ternate. There are currently no reports of victims.

