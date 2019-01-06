Volvo double decker bus in Bangkok

Bangkok

Six passengers killed in tour bus accident in Pathum Thani

By TN / January 6, 2019

Six passengers, including a baby girl, were killed and 50 others injured when a tour bus ploughed into a roadside ditch on Paholyothin road in Pathum Thani province early Sunday morning.

Police said that the Bangkok-Phanom Prai tour bus was travelling in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani province toward Bangkok with about 60 passengers on board when it skidded out off the road and plunged into the roadside ditch in the middle of the road and then overturned.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

