Chiang Mai

Woman allegedly kills lover over infidelity

By TN / January 6, 2019

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 51-year-old lover to death on Saturday night in Chiang Mai province after she reportedly accused him of seeing another woman, provincial police deputy chief Pol Colonel Piyapan Pattarapongsin said on Sunday.

Alcohol drink-stall vendor Lamyong Chandaeng was accused of stabbing her lover Suparp Saengkham in the back with a six-inch-long knife in front of a grocery shop near Wat pa Tum Hong in Tambon Pa Khum, Phrao district, at 8pm on Saturday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

