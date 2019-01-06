Woman allegedly kills lover over infidelity





A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 51-year-old lover to death on Saturday night in Chiang Mai province after she reportedly accused him of seeing another woman, provincial police deputy chief Pol Colonel Piyapan Pattarapongsin said on Sunday.

Alcohol drink-stall vendor Lamyong Chandaeng was accused of stabbing her lover Suparp Saengkham in the back with a six-inch-long knife in front of a grocery shop near Wat pa Tum Hong in Tambon Pa Khum, Phrao district, at 8pm on Saturday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



