New Mobile App to help Chinese Tourists

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (TNA) – A mobile application will be launched soon to facilitate Chinese tourists, visiting Thailand, said Immigration Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Surachet Hakparn.
A meeting was held between Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachet and executives of WeChat-operator Tencent Holdings Ltd to find ways to persuade more Chinese tourists to visit the kingdom.
