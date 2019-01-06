Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone. Photo: Xiaomi.

Tech

New Mobile App to help Chinese Tourists

By TN / January 6, 2019

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (TNA) – A mobile application will be launched soon to facilitate Chinese tourists, visiting Thailand, said Immigration Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Surachet Hakparn.

A meeting was held between Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachet and executives of WeChat-operator Tencent Holdings Ltd to find ways to persuade more Chinese tourists to visit the kingdom.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close