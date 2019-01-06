British Airways B747-436 at London Heathrow

British Airways B747-436 at London Heathrow airport. Photo: Josh Hallett.

Heathrow Airport on Lockdown Following Reported ‘Security Alert’

The security alert comes just a few weeks after drones were spotted near Gatwick Airport’s runways, disrupting the Christmas travel plans of 140,000 travellers.

Police officers are responding to a “security alert” at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport, the Daily Mirror reported Sunday, claiming that the disruption had started at 1:30 pm.

According to posts on social media, people are gathering at the security gate. The police have stated that officers are assessing a piece of luggage in the terminal.

