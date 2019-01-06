Actor, national artist Sa-ard Piempongsan dies at 88





Sa-ard Piempongsan, a legendary actor and 2014 national artist in the field of the performing arts, died of heart failure at Vajira Hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 88, according to media reports.

Sa-ard was pronounced dead at 8.04am today by doctors at Vajira Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment on Dec 21.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



