Actor, national artist Sa-ard Piempongsan dies at 88

By TN / January 6, 2019

Sa-ard Piempongsan, a legendary actor and 2014 national artist in the field of the performing arts, died of heart failure at Vajira Hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 88, according to media reports.

Sa-ard was pronounced dead at 8.04am today by doctors at Vajira Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment on Dec 21.

