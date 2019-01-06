Veiled Saudi women

Veiled Saudi women take photos in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tribes of the World / flickr.

Asia

Saudi women will now be informed of divorce by text message

By TN / January 6, 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net – In a country where women are still limited by the judicial system in many ways, a new regulation taking effect on Sunday, January 6 will see to some power being given to wives divorced by their husbands, Sputnik International reports.

Saudi Justice Ministry has reportedly issued a leaflet announcing the new measures, which will make it mandatory for Saudi women to be notified when a court issues their husbands divorce decrees.

Currently, Saudi men don’t need legal justification to divorce their spouses and the breakup of marriage can take effect instantly.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close