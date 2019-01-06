Saudi women will now be informed of divorce by text message





PanARMENIAN.Net – In a country where women are still limited by the judicial system in many ways, a new regulation taking effect on Sunday, January 6 will see to some power being given to wives divorced by their husbands, Sputnik International reports.

Saudi Justice Ministry has reportedly issued a leaflet announcing the new measures, which will make it mandatory for Saudi women to be notified when a court issues their husbands divorce decrees.

Currently, Saudi men don’t need legal justification to divorce their spouses and the breakup of marriage can take effect instantly.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

