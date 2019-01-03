Pabuk storm forces airlines to halt flights





THAILAND, 3th January 2019, (NNT) – According to the latest report, tropical storm Pabuk (ปาบึก) is fast approaching the southern region of Thailand, bringing heavy rain and dangerous waves in the gulf.

An oil drilling platform in the Gulf of Thailand is already being battered by the storm. In another area, Lomprayah (ลมพระยา) Company, a boat service provider operating on Koh Tao (เกาะเต่า), has announced its closure until January 6th.

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: Na-ark Rojanasuvan

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

