Nok Air bird at Krabi Airport

Nok Air Boeing 737 bird at Krabi Airport. Photo: Binder Donedat / flickr.

South

Pabuk storm forces airlines to halt flights

By TN / January 3, 2019

THAILAND, 3th January 2019, (NNT) – According to the latest report, tropical storm Pabuk (ปาบึก) is fast approaching the southern region of Thailand, bringing heavy rain and dangerous waves in the gulf.

An oil drilling platform in the Gulf of Thailand is already being battered by the storm. In another area, Lomprayah (ลมพระยา) Company, a boat service provider operating on Koh Tao (เกาะเต่า), has announced its closure until January 6th.

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: Na-ark Rojanasuvan
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close