Bangkok Airways cancels Koh Samui flights this Friday

By TN / January 3, 2019

Bangkok Airways has cancelled all flights to and from Samui airport on Friday, citing passengers’ safety, as tropical storm Pabuk moves towards the southern region.

The airline said on Thursday it decided to suspend the service on Friday in the face of expected gusty winds and heavy rain in the Gulf of Thailand brought by the storm.

