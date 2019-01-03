Bangkok Airways cancels Koh Samui flights this Friday





Bangkok Airways has cancelled all flights to and from Samui airport on Friday, citing passengers’ safety, as tropical storm Pabuk moves towards the southern region.

The airline said on Thursday it decided to suspend the service on Friday in the face of expected gusty winds and heavy rain in the Gulf of Thailand brought by the storm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

