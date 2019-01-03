Homeless hero saves man drowning in Bangkok canal

A homeless hero jumped into a Bangkok canal and saved the life of a drowning man early on Thursday morning.
Sanguan Kaenreung, 50, didn’t hesitate to leap into the cold waters of the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal at 5.42am to rescue Somkid Khaoyai, 57, while police and others were standing on the bank formulating a rescue plan.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Helmeted man robs Thai Military Bank in Klong Tan
-
Bar owners arrested, teenagers rounded up after karaoke raid
-
Senior local police face inquiry after raid on Bangkok pub
-
Bangkok campaigns to reduce dust particle pollution
-
British tourist found deceased in hotel room in Bangkok under suspicious circumstances