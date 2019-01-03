Khlong Saen Saep Express Boats

Khlong Saen Saep Express Boats in Pratu Nam Pier, Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by David McKelvey.

Bangkok

Homeless hero saves man drowning in Bangkok canal

By TN / January 3, 2019

A homeless hero jumped into a Bangkok canal and saved the life of a drowning man early on Thursday morning.

Sanguan Kaenreung, 50, didn’t hesitate to leap into the cold waters of the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal at 5.42am to rescue Somkid Khaoyai, 57, while police and others were standing on the bank formulating a rescue plan.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close