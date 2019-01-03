Storm Pabuk Prompts Evacuations in Southern Thailand





SONGKHLA, Jan 3 (TNA) – Southern provinces of Thailand order evacuations and other disaster mitigation measures as Tropical Storm Pabuk is forecast to make a landfall on the coastal areas on Friday.

The latest report by the Meteorological Department says at 4.00 p.m. local time on Thursday Pabuk was moving toward the Gulf of Thailand, about 500 kilometers southeast of Nakhon Si Thammarat province with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

