Bodies collected after Chiang Mai crash





Relatives and friends of 28-year-old TV host and stylist Jatupat “Centimetre” Khemnak and 30-year-old “Next to Normal” store manager Supakit Kerdsam collected their bodies from Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital’s morgue on Thursday for religious rites.

Jatupat and Supakit were killed when their Honda CRV collided with a Toyota and plunged into a roadside canal in Chiang Mai’s Muang district on Wednesday night.

Full story: The Nation

By Thanakorn Wongnang

The Nation

