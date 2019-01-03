Chiang Mai town canal

Chiang Mai town canal. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

Chiang Mai

Bodies collected after Chiang Mai crash

By TN / January 3, 2019

Relatives and friends of 28-year-old TV host and stylist Jatupat “Centimetre” Khemnak and 30-year-old “Next to Normal” store manager Supakit Kerdsam collected their bodies from Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital’s morgue on Thursday for religious rites.

Jatupat and Supakit were killed when their Honda CRV collided with a Toyota and plunged into a roadside canal in Chiang Mai’s Muang district on Wednesday night.

Full story: The Nation

By Thanakorn Wongnang
The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close