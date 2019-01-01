Ikarus C42 FB100 airplane

Disabled Pilot attempting to fly around the world crashes in Chon Buri

By TN / January 1, 2019

Pattaya – A video has captured the final moments of a light aircraft that crashed in Sri Racha, Chon Buri yesterday. Footage also shows the aftermath of the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by Mike Lomberg, a South African who was flying through Thailand as part of a round the world flying adventure.

