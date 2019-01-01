Phromthep Cape in Rawai, Phuket

Phromthep Cape is Phuket's most photographed and best-known location.

Phuket

American man killed in Phuket road accident, New Year road accident tally for island hits 4 dead, 24 injured

By TN / January 1, 2019

PHUKET: An American man has become the first foreigner killed during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2019.

The American man, a 39-year-old, died from internal injuries after the motorbike he was riding collided with a passenger van on the coastal road to Promthep Cape at the southern end of Phuket at 11am yesterday (Dec 30), reported Chalong Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

