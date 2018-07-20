Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand
South

Stormy sea prompts swimming ban at Phang-nga beaches

By TN / July 20, 2018

Red flags and no-swimming signs have been put up in front of hotels and resorts along the beaches in Takua Pa district of Phang-nga province on the Andaman Sea coast because of stormy seas that are sending up waves to 2-3 metres high.

Hotel and resort operators said thety are concerned with the safety of tourists who might get swept onto rocks or drown.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

