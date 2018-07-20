Stormy sea prompts swimming ban at Phang-nga beaches





Red flags and no-swimming signs have been put up in front of hotels and resorts along the beaches in Takua Pa district of Phang-nga province on the Andaman Sea coast because of stormy seas that are sending up waves to 2-3 metres high.

Hotel and resort operators said thety are concerned with the safety of tourists who might get swept onto rocks or drown.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article