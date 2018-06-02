Maya Bay closed for business as rehabilitation begins

PARK RANGERS at the Nopparat Tara-Mu Ko Phi Phi marine national park have placed buoys outlining a no-access zone as part of a bid to rehabilitate the park’s world-renowned Maya Bay.

The decision to close Maya to pave the way for a major face-lift was made by the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department in March. The department had consulted with the marine national parks advisory committee comprising a group of noted marine experts including Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who is also a member of the national reform and strategy committees.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation