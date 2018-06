PHUKET: Major power supply disruptions affecting areas of Bangkok, the Northeast and the Central Plains were also felt in Phuket as pockets across the island suffered power outages earlier today (June 1).

The power disruptions struck just after 1pm, with the officials at Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) confirming that areas in the north of the island were affected.

