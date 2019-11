PHUKET: More than 400 houses suffered damage in the flash floods that struck Phuket yesterday (Oct 31), officials have confirmed.

The tally was confirmed at a meeting today led by Phuket Vice Governors Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and Wongsakorn Nunchukan to oversee official support for victims affected by the flash floods.

By The Phuket News

