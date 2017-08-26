Man Attacks Police Officers with a Sword Outside Buckingham Palace – Reports

A man is under arrest after attacking police outside of Buckingham Palace with a knife Friday evening. The UK Metropolitan police say two officers sustained slight injuries while taking the man into custody.

Police cordoned off the area and witnesses reported a heavy police presence. The attack happened at about 8:30 p.m., local time, around the same time a man in Brussels was shot after attacking two soldiers with a machete.

A Metropolitan Police statement described the events. “The man, believed to be aged in his early twenties, stopped his car near a police vehicle outside the Mall roundabout… Officers at the Mall spotted a large knife in his vehicle and went to arrest him,” the statement said. Two officers were injured on their arms as they detained him, and were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service. No other injuries were reported

