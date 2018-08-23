Out-bound Vibhavadi Rangsit to close on night of Aug 25





The out-bound lanes of the Vibhavadi Rangsit Highway will be closed at kilometre marker 24+279 from 10 pm on Aug 25 to 4 am on Aug 26 for the installation of five steel girders on the bridge under construction across the highway into the Don Mueang international airport, the Highways Department announced.

The department apologises the public for inconvenience it may cause and advise motorists to avoid using the Vibhavadi Rangsit highway during the period.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

