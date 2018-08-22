Election in February? Prayut says yes, and then perhaps





Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted today there is no justification for the general election to take place before February next year.

Speaking to reporters after the mobile Cabinet meeting in Chumphon, the prime minister effectively endorsed earlier statements by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and the Election Commission that February 24, 2019 will be the earliest date on which the election could be held.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article