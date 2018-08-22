HM Queen Sirikit recovering from influenza





BANGKOK, 22 August 2018 (NNT) – The Bureau of the Royal Household’s second announcement concerning Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign’s admittance to Chulalongkorn Hospital has indicated Her Majesty’s condition is improving.

Physicians providing care to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit after she was admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on August 19, 2018 for influenza, have indicated that after a period of treatment through medication, Her Majesty’s fever and cough have reduced and that she has become more responsive and has an improved appetite.

Her Majesty is to remain under the care of the hospital for the time being.

