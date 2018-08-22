large drops striking a windshield
Heavy rain forecast this weekend for Thailand

By TN / August 22, 2018

BANGKOK, 22nd August 2018 (NNT)-Heavy rain has been forecast in most parts of the country until this weekend due to a low pressure trough and a south westerly wind in the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the Crisis Center, Thailand will continue to receive more rain this week after a short period of lower precipitation. The low pressure trough and the south westerly wind will bring heavy rain to most parts of the country before the weekend.

