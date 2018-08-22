Thai police helicopter Eurocopter EC155 in Khon Khaen
News

Murder suspect “Sia Oun” returned to Thailand from Cambodia

By TN / August 22, 2018

Panya Yingdang, alias Sia Oun, the prime suspect in the daring murders of a woman and her male companion in Chon Buri on July 29, has been returned to Thailand from Cambodia.

The suspect was reportedly flown in a helicopter from Cambodia’s Prey Veng province to the Police Aviation Division headquarters in Bang Khen district on Tuesday night. He was accompanied by Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat, a police inspector-general, who had coordinated with Cambodian police for Panya’s repatriation.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close