Murder suspect “Sia Oun” returned to Thailand from Cambodia





Panya Yingdang, alias Sia Oun, the prime suspect in the daring murders of a woman and her male companion in Chon Buri on July 29, has been returned to Thailand from Cambodia.

The suspect was reportedly flown in a helicopter from Cambodia’s Prey Veng province to the Police Aviation Division headquarters in Bang Khen district on Tuesday night. He was accompanied by Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat, a police inspector-general, who had coordinated with Cambodian police for Panya’s repatriation.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article