At Least 43 People Feared Dead After Major Fire Breaks Out in New Delhi Factory

Air pollution in New Delhi

Air pollution in New Delhi. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


A massive blaze at a factory in New Delhi’s Anaj Mandi district claimed at least 43 lives on Sunday morning, police reported. Some 50 people are believed to have been injured and rushed to 4 hospitals in the Indian capital.

A rescue operation is underway, as even more people are feared to be trapped in the building.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out in an “illegal plastic factory running inside a house”, and quickly spread, engulfing two other houses.

