Forestry official gunned down in broad daylight in Yala





A forestry official was shot and killed in broad daylight, in Muang district of Thailand’s restive southern province of Yala, by suspected insurgents as he was riding home on a motorcycle at about noon today.

The victim, 52-year old Mr. Kowit Wangthaveesak, a forestry specialist and chief of the Chulabhorn 7 project in Tharnto district, was shot in the chest by a motorcycle pillion rider in a housing estate in Tambon Sateng. He was rushed to the district hospital by witnesses, but was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

