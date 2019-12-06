Forestry official gunned down in broad daylight in Yala

Forestry official gunned down in broad daylight in Yala1 min read
A forestry official was shot and killed in broad daylight, in Muang district of Thailand’s restive southern province of Yala, by suspected insurgents as he was riding home on a motorcycle at about noon today.
The victim, 52-year old Mr. Kowit Wangthaveesak, a forestry specialist and chief of the Chulabhorn 7 project in Tharnto district, was shot in the chest by a motorcycle pillion rider in a housing estate in Tambon Sateng. He was rushed to the district hospital by witnesses, but was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World