Fri. Dec 6th, 2019

Auto Sales in Thailand to Fall in 2020

Mercedes Benz AMG GT C Roadster

Mercedes Benz AMG GT C Roadster sports car. Photo: Loco Steve / flickr.


BANGKOK, Dec 5 (TNA) — Several negative factors, including tightening of lending control measures by the Bank of Thailand, are expected to hurt automobile industry in the kingdom in 2020, according to a forecast by Kasikorn Research Center (KSC).

The KSC has estimated that auto sales in 2019 would shrink 2.5 per cent from the previous year, equivalent to 1.015 million cars, due to negative factors depressing the market, including credit measures by the central bank mid this year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

