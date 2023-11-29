Australian Tourist Allegedly Loses 200,000 Baht to Pickpocket on Pattaya Tour Bus

An Australian tourist expressed frustration after losing all his belongings and a large sum of money allegedly to a pickpocket on a tour bus while traveling to Pattaya to celebrate Loy Krathong.

Japanese Tourist Pickpocketed in Pattaya

On November 27th, around 4:30 PM, Mr. Jeevarass Palasunoram, an Australian tourist in his 30s, reported the incident to Pol. Lt. Col. Natchaphon Saengsi, Deputy Superintendent for investigation at Pattaya Police Station.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts