Australian Tourist Allegedly Loses 200,000 Baht to Pickpocket on Pattaya Tour Bus

TN November 29, 2023 0
Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

An Australian tourist expressed frustration after losing all his belongings and a large sum of money allegedly to a pickpocket on a tour bus while traveling to Pattaya to celebrate Loy Krathong.

Japanese Tourist Pickpocketed in Pattaya

On November 27th, around 4:30 PM, Mr. Jeevarass Palasunoram, an Australian tourist in his 30s, reported the incident to Pol. Lt. Col. Natchaphon Saengsi, Deputy Superintendent for investigation at Pattaya Police Station.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Two People Injured in Shooting Rampage in Banglamung

TN November 28, 2023 0
Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

TN November 27, 2023 0
Pattaya Third Road.

Pattaya Authorities Vow to Finish All Road Repairs by March 2024

TN November 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Australian Tourist Allegedly Loses 200,000 Baht to Pickpocket on Pattaya Tour Bus

TN November 29, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Former Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha becomes privy councillor

TN November 29, 2023 0
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Fire at a Hua Hin university causes 3 million baht in damage

TN November 29, 2023 0
Firefighter and fire blaze

Three Workers Killed in Chemical Explosion at Longan Orchard in Chiang Mai

TN November 29, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivering a speech.

Thai PM Srettha Leads Environmental Crisis Meeting in Chiang Mai

TN November 29, 2023 0