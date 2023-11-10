Japanese Tourist Pickpocketed in Pattaya
CHONBURI, Nov 10 (TNA) – A Japanese tourist fell victim to theft in Pattaya.
Mr. Toshiak Shinohe, a Japanese national, reported to the Pattaya City Police Station after being pickpocketed while riding a Songthaew taxi or a modified pickup truck to accommodate passengers along Soi Bua Khao Pattaya in Bang Lamung District.
TNA
