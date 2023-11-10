Digital wallet to start in May, says Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:100%;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%;text-rendering:auto;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{color:inherit;font:inherit;margin:0}input::-moz-focus-inner{border:0;padding:0}input{line-height:normal}body,input{color:#3a3a3a;font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif;font-size:16px;line-height:1.6}.main-navigation a,.font-family-1{font-family:'Source Sans Pro',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,'Helvetica Neue',sans-serif}p{margin-bottom:10px}i{font-style:italic}html{box-sizing:border-box}*,*:before,*:after{box-sizing:inherit}body{background-color:#f7f7f7}img{height:auto;max-width:100%}input{height:45px;line-height:45px}a{color:#404040;text-decoration:none}a:visited{color:#404040}.main-navigation span.af-mobile-site-title-wrap{display:none}.navigation-container .site-title{color:#fff}.main-navigation .toggle-menu{height:55px;width:85px;display:none}@media only screen and (max-width:991px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{display:block;text-align:initial}.main-navigation .toggle-menu a{display:inline-block;height:50px;width:40px;text-align:center;font-size:14px;padding:0;padding-left:8px;vertical-align:middle}}.ham{width:23px;height:2px;top:27px;display:block;margin-right:auto;background-color:#fff;position:relative}.ham:before,.ham:after{position:absolute;content:'';width:100%;height:2px;left:0;background-color:#fff}.ham:before{top:-8px}.ham:after{top:8px}.screen-reader-text{border:0;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px;word-wrap:normal!important}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}#scroll-up{position:fixed;z-index:8000;bottom:40px;right:20px;display:none;width:40px;height:40px;font-size:26px;line-height:39px;text-align:center;text-decoration:none;opacity:1!important}#scroll-up i{display:inline-block}@media only screen and (max-width:767px){#scroll-up{right:20px;bottom:20px}}.custom-logo-link{display:inline-block}.secondary-color{background:#bb1919;color:#fff}@media only screen and (max-width:320px){.main-navigation .toggle-menu{position:relative;z-index:1}}body.dark{background-color:#212121}body.dark,body.dark a,body.dark a:visited,body.dark input{color:#fff}}@media not all{body .main-navigation a,body .font-family-1{font-family:'Lato'}body.dark .screen-reader-text,body.dark .screen-reader-text:visited{background-color:#333}body .secondary-color{background:#ff2c54}}@media not all{#scroll-up .fa-angle-up{font-family:'covernews-icons'!important;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-variant:normal;text-transform:none;-webkit-font-smoothing:antialiased;-moz-osx-font-smoothing:grayscale}#scroll-up .fa-angle-up:before{content:"\f106"}}@media not all{:root{--swiper-theme-color:#007aff}:root{--swiper-navigation-size:44px}:root{--jp-carousel-primary-color:#fff;--jp-carousel-primary-subtle-color:#999;--jp-carousel-bg-color:#000;--jp-carousel-bg-faded-color:#222;--jp-carousel-border-color:#3a3a3a}:root{--jetpack--contact-form--border:1px solid #8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-color:#8c8f94;--jetpack--contact-form--border-size:1px;--jetpack--contact-form--border-style:solid;--jetpack--contact-form--border-radius:0px;--jetpack--contact-form--input-padding:16px;--jetpack--contact-form--font-size:16px}.screen-reader-text{clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);word-wrap:normal!important;border:0;clip-path:inset(50%);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute!important;width:1px}}.site-title{position:absolute;clip:rect(1px,1px,1px,1px);display:none}html:not(.jetpack-lazy-images-js-enabled):not(.js) .jetpack-lazy-image{display:none}@media not all{.wp-subscribe-wrap p{margin:0;color:#fff}.wp-subscribe-wrap input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Digital wallet to start in May, says Thai PM Srettha Thavisin - Thailand News

Digital wallet to start in May, says Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

TN November 10, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Photo: เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin / Facebook.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday put an end to weeks of speculation about the government’s digital wallet programme, saying it will begin in May and some 50 million people will be eligible for a 10,000-baht handout.

Thai Government Mulls Over 10,000-Baht Digital Wallet Stipend

All told, the government will inject 600 billion baht into the economy — 500 billion via the digital wallet scheme and another 100-billion-baht fund to enhance the country’s economic potential, Mr Srettha said at a press conference that was televised nationwide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Miss Universe Thailand, MUT.

Miss Universe owner files for bankruptcy in Thailand

TN November 9, 2023 0
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Thai Government Acts on Oil Stockpiling Complaints Amid Fuel Shortage Concerns

TN November 9, 2023 0
Carabao Energy Drink logo.

Carabao vows to fill gaps in the beer market

TN November 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

"Beware Pickpocket" sign at Wat Pho

Japanese Tourist Pickpocketed in Pattaya

TN November 10, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Digital wallet to start in May, says Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

TN November 10, 2023 0
Pai River in Mae Hong Son, Thailand.

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Mae Hong Son Province

TN November 10, 2023 0
Miss Universe Thailand, MUT.

Miss Universe owner files for bankruptcy in Thailand

TN November 9, 2023 0
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Thai Government Acts on Oil Stockpiling Complaints Amid Fuel Shortage Concerns

TN November 9, 2023 0