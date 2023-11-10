Digital wallet to start in May, says Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday put an end to weeks of speculation about the government’s digital wallet programme, saying it will begin in May and some 50 million people will be eligible for a 10,000-baht handout.

Thai Government Mulls Over 10,000-Baht Digital Wallet Stipend

All told, the government will inject 600 billion baht into the economy — 500 billion via the digital wallet scheme and another 100-billion-baht fund to enhance the country’s economic potential, Mr Srettha said at a press conference that was televised nationwide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

