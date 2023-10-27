Thai Government Mulls Over 10,000-Baht Digital Wallet Stipend

TN October 27, 2023 0
The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s policy for a 10,000-baht stipend through digital wallets is under active discussion, with three proposed eligibility criteria.

Thailand’s ‘digital wallet’ scheme not copy of 1999 Japanese model

According to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the authorities have engaged in continuous discussions and solicited opinions from all sectors. However, a clear direction is yet to be determined to avoid potential public confusion.

Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat said that while differing opinions have been encountered, and discussions have been had with the Prime Minister, there’s no undue concern. The policy aims at stimulating the overall economy, not merely providing aid, suggesting a more comprehensive distribution to 49 million individuals.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

