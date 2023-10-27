Thai Government Mulls Over 10,000-Baht Digital Wallet Stipend
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s policy for a 10,000-baht stipend through digital wallets is under active discussion, with three proposed eligibility criteria.
According to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the authorities have engaged in continuous discussions and solicited opinions from all sectors. However, a clear direction is yet to be determined to avoid potential public confusion.
Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat said that while differing opinions have been encountered, and discussions have been had with the Prime Minister, there’s no undue concern. The policy aims at stimulating the overall economy, not merely providing aid, suggesting a more comprehensive distribution to 49 million individuals.
