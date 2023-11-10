}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Mae Hong Son Province - Thailand News

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Mae Hong Son Province

TN November 10, 2023 0
Pai River in Mae Hong Son, Thailand.

Pai River in Mae Hong Son, Thailand. Photo: Lestermandersson.

MAE HONG SON, Nov 9 (TNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 at a depth of 2 kilometers struck the district of Pai in Mae Hong Son province, causing tremors felt in four provinces.

Earthquake in Laos felt in Chiang Rai

As of now, there are no reports of damage.

Today, on November 9, at 2:30 PM, the Earthquake Monitoring Center of the Meteorological Department reported that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred with the epicenter located 2 kilometers deep in the area of Tambon Wiang Nuea, Pai district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Leave a Reply

