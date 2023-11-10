Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Mae Hong Son Province

MAE HONG SON, Nov 9 (TNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 at a depth of 2 kilometers struck the district of Pai in Mae Hong Son province, causing tremors felt in four provinces.

As of now, there are no reports of damage.

Today, on November 9, at 2:30 PM, the Earthquake Monitoring Center of the Meteorological Department reported that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred with the epicenter located 2 kilometers deep in the area of Tambon Wiang Nuea, Pai district.

TNA

