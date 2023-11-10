Illegal Foreign Tour Guide Arrested at Phuket Airport
An illegal foreign tour guide in Krabi was arrested at the Phuket International Airport.
Foreigner Arrested at Phuket Airport for 79 Days of Overstay
Immigration at the Phuket Airport told the Phuket Express that this week they arrested a foreign man at the International arrivals terminal. He is being accused of operating as a tour guide without permission and working without a proper work permit. He was taken to the Ao Nang Police Station in Krabi for further legal action.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express